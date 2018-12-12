Supercell has launched its newest game, Brawl Stars, around the world today. The 3-on-3 mobile MOBA-like game (think League of Legends or Vainglory) is available on iOS and Android.

Brawl Stars has had a soft launch in some countries, including Canada, Singapore, and Supercell’s home country, Finland. Even in soft launch, the game achieved over 3 million installations during that 500-day period.

Supercell has created huge mobile hits like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. If Brawl Stars is a success, it can give the studio a newer title to help keep their revenues strong in the future.

Brawl Stars has MOBA elements, although it’s debatable if you can call it a full MOBA. You play on a team while controlling a single character with special abilities. But while most MOBAs, including the mobile hit Vainglory, take place on a large map, Brawl Heroes restricts its action to a smaller playing field. This results in faster, more chaotic matches.

The app is free-to-play with in-game purchases. These range from $2 to $100.