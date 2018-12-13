Advanced Micro Devices announced that its latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition software will deliver 15 percent better performance on some of the top games this year, compared to a year ago.

The the next generation of its software suite for AMD Radeon graphics processing units (GPUs), provides PC gamers, creators and enthusiasts with new features that are designed to create better visual experiences on the computer.

The software gives an average 15 percent boost on games such as Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Prey, and Project Cars 2 — not to mention good performance on more recent titles as well.

“We’ve got a lot of performance improvements for major games,” said Scott Wasson, product manager for Radeon Software, in a press briefing. “We’ve got more than 100 Triple-A games that we have supported on day zero.”

The 2019 edition also enables streaming of PC-based games and video to mobile devices. And is the first AMD solution designed to enable PC-quality streaming to standalone virtual reality (VR) headsets, delivering VR experiences on millions of standalone VR devices.

“AMD Radeon software is designed to deliver the ultimate in stability and performance for an unparalleled gaming experience,” said Andrej Zdravkovic, corporate vice president of software, Radeon Technologies Group, in a statement. “We are delighted to unveil our biggest software update ever. Built upon the industry’s most stable driver, AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition delivers double-digit performance improvements in select games and amazing new features, making it easier than ever for gamers to optimize their graphics settings to invigorate the PC gaming experience for both novice and expert Radeon GPU users.”

New features for 2019

Image Credit: AMD

The new features include PC-to-VR and mobile device streaming. AMD Radeon ReLive, combined with the updated AMD Link mobile application and dedicated VR store applications, now enables streaming of PC-based games and video to standalone VR headsets as well as a wide selection of Android and iOS-based mobile phones and tablets via a home Wi-Fi network.

The new functionality provides low-latency, PC-quality experiences on mobile devices and standalone VR headsets, delivering brilliant colors and razor-sharp images.

AMD also has in-game instant replay. The AMD Radeon ReLive software — a game streaming client which enables gamers to capture, stream and share their greatest moments — now allows them to revel in their victories instantly by viewing a five-to-30 second picture-in-picture style gameplay clip or by creating a five-to-30 second GIF without leaving the game.

In addition, the new scene editor provides more content creation tools, enabling the editing of streams and captures as well as incorporating more content into streaming overlays.

Optimization tools can also simplify gaming and system configuration. Radeon Game Advisor is a new intuitive, wizard-like tool that walks gamers through the process of tuning their games for the optimal mix of fluid animation and visual fidelity.

The Radeon Settings Advisor automatically recommends system and display settings for the optimal gaming experience that can be deployed with a single click.

The Upgrade Advisor determines if a PC meets the minimum and recommended developer game specifications and offers AMD CPU and GPU hardware upgrade suggestions, if needed.

The updated AMD Link application on mobile devices has a streamlined user interface, new driver upgrade features, enhanced Radeon ReLive gallery support and, for the first time, the ability to use natural language voice commands to control Radeon ReLive functionality and track performance metrics.

And the AMD Radeon WattMan Technology now provides one-click controls for auto-GPU and memory overclocking and auto-GPU undervolting. The revamped AMD Radeon Chill power-saving tool delivers up to 20 percent more power savings in select titles.

The enhanced AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology provides auto-tone mapping to deliver good color contrast and visible detail consistently across FreeSync technology-supported displays. In addition, the AMD Virtual Super Resolution feature now supports ultra-wide 21:9 displays.

The updated Radeon Overlay feature allows users to access system performance metrics on screen, and now includes in-game controls for AMD Radeon WattMan technology, Enhanced Sync technology and Game Advisor.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition is available today here.