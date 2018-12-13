The single-player component of Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, is out not on PC and mobile. The new solo mode, Rumble Run, is free for all players.

Hearthstone is the king of the digital card game market. The game has over 100 million registered players. Gaming intelligence group SuperData expects it to make $414 million this year, which will account for 26.7 percent of the total market. New experiences like this can keep its huge audience playing for longer (and increase the odds they’ll spend money on card packs).

Rastakhan’s Rumble came out on December 4, but as usual with Hearthstone expansions, this solo mode waited a couple extra weeks to debut.

Rumble Run has players taking on the role of Tikkar, a young troll eager to prove himself in the arena. You will start by picking a class and entering your first match with a weak deck. After each victory, you can earn new cards to make your deck stronger. If you lose, you have to start over.

The mode is similar to past solo adventures like Dungeon Run and Monster Hunt. These have proven a hit with fans, as their random elements and multiple classes give people a good reason to play through the mode multiple times. It also gives Hearthstone an advantage over digital card games like Magic: the Gathering Arena and Artifact, which don’t have extensive solo modes.