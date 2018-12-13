Salesforce today announced Lightning Web Components, a tool that allows developers to code components in the Lightning Platform — its front-end framework for app development — using JavaScript.

It adds to the Lightning Platform robust support for one of the most popular programming languages on the planet, said Mike Rosenbaum, executive vice president of product. More than 95 percent of websites use JavaScript, and an estimated 7.04 million developers worldwide tap JavaScript to program tools and apps, according to IDC.

“We are constantly working and looking for ways to help our customers build faster, innovate, and deliver new products to their customers and employees,” he said. “With Lightning Web Components, we are giving developers a standards-driven JavaScript model for building enterprise apps on Lightning … As part of this, we’ve been working with standards groups like ECMATC39 and the browser companies to ensure that Lightning Web Components is an inclusive programming model that will work for all front-end JavaScript developers.”

Lightning Web Components supports ES6+ and up, enabling developers to take advantage of things like classes, modules, and imports seamlessly, and it can run alongside Aura Components, the existing programming model deployed by Salesforce in 2015. (Aura components can include Lightning web components or even share the same base components and services.) As an added benefit, with Lightning Web Components more code is executed natively by the browser, resulting in superior app performance.

It builds on top of Salesforce’s core stack of app developing tools, which includes Base Lightning Components, a set of more than 70 user interface components built as custom elements; Lightning Data Service, which provides access to Salesforce data and metadata, data caching, and data synchronization; and Salesforce’s User Interface API.

Image Credit: Salesforce

“Every time we release a new platform capability, we see an acceleration of innovation in our 150,000 customer base, and we are excited to see what our community of developers will do with Lightning Web Components,” Rosenbaum said.

Lightning Web Components’ launch comes a week after the debut of IoT Insights to Field Service Lightning, a new add-on in Field Service Lightning, Salesforce’s mobile app and communications service that helps facilitate, manage, and track IoT device maintenance and repairs.