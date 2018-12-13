Mobile game publisher Scopely has launched Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem, a new multiplayer role-playing game that resembles the combat in other team battle games.

Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the new mobile multiplayer role-playing game brings the entire world of Looney Tunes characters into battle with anvils, instant boulders and other ACME devices of destruction. It’s the kind of game that has helped Scopely generate more than $300 million in revenues to date for multiple franchises.

The player-versus-player mayhem is now available globally as a free download on both iOS and Android. It has more than 70 iconic Looney Tunes characters; from Bugs Bunny to Duck Dodgers, Wile E. Coyote to Witch Hazel.

The zany personalities from Looney Tunes history are available to collect and battle with ridiculous, unique abilities that give players a number of ways to wage insane pranks. The game gleefully updates the contemporary relevance and humor of Looney Tunes with modern gameplay aimed at adult mobile gamers.

“Looney Tunes is an iconic brand that has delivered over 88 years of over-the-top, animated slapstick comedy and we are thrilled to put our own spin on the franchise with Looney Tunes™️ World of Mayhem,” said Jori Pearsall, senior vice president of product and general manager at Scopely, in a statement. “The game offers a deep multiplayer RPG combat experience rooted in the timeless humor and insanity that first made Looney Tunes a globally beloved brand, aged-up for the modern fan that craves interactive authenticity.”

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem mashes up the humor and attitude about the classic cartoons. Players can collect and level-up their favorite Looney Tunes characters (including iconic variants, such as Valkyrie Bugs Bunny), shape the world by building personalized “Toon Towns,” and battle it out with their animated neighbors in prank-filled combat.

On December 15, Instagram star Zach King will support the launch with an exclusive Looney Tunes branded video from the ACME Anvil Lab on @ZachKing. Fans can also share the Looney Tunes mayhem with friends with Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem GIFs via GIPHY. Looney Tunes World of Mayhem GIFs have been viewed 200 million times to date.

Aquiris Game Studio developed the game for Scopely. Scopely’s other big games include Star Trek Fleet Command, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, WWE Champions, Yahtzee With Buddies, and Wheel of Fortune: Free Play. Los Angeles-based Scopely has raised more than $250 million in funding to date.