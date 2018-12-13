As the Sega Genesis turns 30 years old, Amazon has teamed up with Sega to offer Sega Classics, or 25 of the most popular Genesis games in one bundle on Amazon Fire TV.

The games include Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. Yes, that means my colleague Mike Minotti can do the Sega scream, “Sega! Sega! Sega!”

With the Sega Classics bundle, Fire TV customers can access a catalog of classic games without having to purchase a console, buy a controller, or switch HDMI outlets. The collection costs $15.

Image Credit: Sega

To play, customers only need their Fire TV remote – or they can pair a compatible Bluetooth controller to their device. To get started, players simply need to open the Sega Classics app on a Fire TV and start playing. 15 of the games support multiplayer, so you can play on the couch with friends and family.

Sega Classics games include:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic CD

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Decap Attack

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Street of Rage

Street of Rage II

Street of Rage III

Gunstar Heroes

Dynamite Headdy

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Columns

Bio-Hazard Battle

Comix Zone

Alien Storm

Bonanza Bros

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gain Ground

Altered Beast

Sonic Spinball

Sega Classics is also available on Fire TV devices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain.