As the Sega Genesis turns 30 years old, Amazon has teamed up with Sega to offer Sega Classics, or 25 of the most popular Genesis games in one bundle on Amazon Fire TV.
The games include Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. Yes, that means my colleague Mike Minotti can do the Sega scream, “Sega! Sega! Sega!”
With the Sega Classics bundle, Fire TV customers can access a catalog of classic games without having to purchase a console, buy a controller, or switch HDMI outlets. The collection costs $15.
To play, customers only need their Fire TV remote – or they can pair a compatible Bluetooth controller to their device. To get started, players simply need to open the Sega Classics app on a Fire TV and start playing. 15 of the games support multiplayer, so you can play on the couch with friends and family.
Sega Classics games include:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic CD
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ristar
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Decap Attack
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Street of Rage
- Street of Rage II
- Street of Rage III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Dynamite Headdy
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Columns
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Comix Zone
- Alien Storm
- Bonanza Bros
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gain Ground
- Altered Beast
- Sonic Spinball
Sega Classics is also available on Fire TV devices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain.