With a host of innovations launched this year, it’s an exciting time for Taiwan, a country known for efficiency and production. The opening of Amazon’s latest innovation center in Taipei this past August, combined with the country’s tech-savvy spirit, have created an invigorating atmosphere for product designers and manufacturers.

Some of the best new innovations in information and communications technologies will be showcased at CES 2019 through the efforts of Taiwan Excellence . CES attendees visiting the booth — LVCC, South Hall 1 #20636 — will see the latest advancements in smart transportation, smart home, smart healthcare, and gaming.

Highlights of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion

When it comes to mobile gaming, the ROG phone gets all the glory. Developed by multinational Taiwanese company ASUS, the ROG phone takes gaming performance to the next level. Incorporating the world’s fastest 2.96GHz speed-binned Qualcomm® SDM845, and an innovative GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system, the ROG Phone gives you the edge you need for total domination.

And then there’s the MSI Optix Gaming Monitor. Want to check your ammo, health, or power stats? No problem. This monitor is housed in a beautiful 27” curved VA display for maximum viewing pleasure, with built-in RGB LED’s on the front and support of SteelSeries GameSense.

Ever seen an “underwater drone”? You can with the Seadragon XLR. It’s an ROV system that utilizes interchangeable, modular components residing on a single, intelligent network. It provides a flexibility that sets the Mission Specialist ROV series apart from current technology in the Remotely Operated Vehicle industry.

Need amplified listening and noise reduction to identify subtle heartbeat abnormalities? This new Digital Stethoscope provides detailed sound recordings, amplifications, and visuals. The POCT Analyzer includes an embedded mobile device that transmits data to the cloud and point-of-care facilities enabling advanced data management.

See what Taiwan ICT Industry has in store for 2019

And before CES begins, Taiwan Excellence will host a press conference — “The Future is Smart: Taiwan Innovations for 2019 & Beyond” — at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 2, Lagoon K, in Las Vegas from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, January 7th, 2019. The event provides early access to some of Taiwan’s most innovative companies’ spokespeople and their products, as well as the opportunity to hear from senior officials from TAITRA. Media representatives are encouraged to register in advance or to request for one-on-one media interviews here.

Four Taiwan Excellence award-winner companies will present the latest technology and products — from high-tech retailing to IoT smart devices.

Cyberlink will introduce “FaceMe — the world’s top cross-platform AI facial recognition engine”

ELECLEAN will present “Directly turn water into sanitizer — the world’s first green disinfectant generator”

Innolux will share “New Display, New Retail,” an electronic shelf display

Thunder Tiger Corporation will showcase its underwater drone, the Seadragon XLR underwater ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle)

Each product showcased at CES is a recipient of the Taiwan Excellence Award. This Award was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to recognize and honor both innovation and value among Taiwanese products. It recognizes exceptional products for their robust performance in the following areas: R&D, design, quality, and international marketing. The award winners epitomize Taiwan’s unique ability in using innovation to create added value in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge products.

Whether you’re in Taiwan, the U.S., or anywhere else in the world, Taiwanese representatives are always looking for smart, driven companies that seek partnerships and alliances to forge new growth opportunities.

The government of Taiwan is supporting the country’s new innovative ecosystem by encouraging entrepreneurship and startups, assisting universities and researchers to secure funding, building relationships with R&D innovation circles globally, and building a culture of innovation among children with programs like those found at Hsinchu Science Park or kids’ innovation contests at the new Taiwan Design Center.

Taiwan Excellence will showcase this leadership at CES, January 8-11, 2019, bringing the country’s latest innovations to the booth for leaders in the tech and electronics space to see and interact with. Attendees can visit Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1, #20636. Learn more here.

