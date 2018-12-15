It should come as no surprise that the future belongs to Artificial Intelligence (AI). As the driving force behind everything from self-driving cars to voice recognition and targeted online marketing, AI and Deep Learning concepts stand at the center of today’s most exciting and important technologies.

That means that the most lucrative and valuable careers of both today and tomorrow belong to those who understand how these concepts work, and who know how to work with their most relied-upon languages and platforms.

The Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle breaks down what can understandably be an intimidating AI education into simple, digestible parts that appeal even to those who lack a more rigorous background in the field, and the entire bundle is currently available for over 90 percent off at just $39.

With four courses and over 100 lessons taught by industry experts, this bundle is for anyone who wants to learn about the most important elements of today’s leading technologies and tech innovations.

You’ll start by gaining a fundamental understanding of Deep Learning — which can be thought of largely as a series of powerful algorithms that can be used to predict an almost limitless number of future outcomes in any environment.

From there, you’ll dive into more advanced elements of the field with instruction that teaches you about using Python for logistic regression, how to build powerful predictive models that can forecast data outputs, how to work with some of the most popular Deep Learning techniques using Theano and TensorFlow, and more.

There’s even a module that teaches you how to build the types of neural networks that power Google’s search functions.

Don’t get left behind during the AI and Deep Learning revolution. The Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle will get you up to speed for just $39 — over 90 percent off its usual price.

