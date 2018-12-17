Patrick Dennis, Ahson Ahmad and Jason Likins join Ripcord leadership team

Ripcord, the world’s first robotic digitization company dedicated to creating a truly paperless workplace, today announced the appointment of three industry experts to their senior leadership team – Patrick Dennis, Ahson Ahmad and Jason Likins. With nearly four decades of combined experience with companies including EMC, Oracle, Dell and Quest Software, all three are former executives from OpenText, a Ripcord competitor. Ripcord’s recruitment of these highly experienced industry professionals ensures it continues on its rapid growth trajectory as it helps customers digitalize their paper assets, enriching their data to drive intelligence automation and integration.

Dennis joins the Ripcord Board of Directors and will also serve as an Executive Consultant. He consults with founders, boards, and private equity firms about strategic planning, restructuring, growth and capital requirements. Dennis is a two-time public company CEO. Recently, he served as President and CEO of Guidance Software, which was ultimately acquired by OpenText. He also held a position as Chief Operating Officer at EMC’s Enterprise and Mid-Range Storage Division and Cloud Management Division. At Ripcord, he will use his expertise to help with long-range planning and the overall growth strategy.

Ahmad joins Ripcord as Executive Vice President of Product and Chief Product Officer. At OpenText, he served as Head of Product Management of the company’s cloud platform. Prior to that he was head of product for cloud at Alfresco and EMC/Documentum. With a pedigree of technical expertise, Ahmad is a passionate technologist with a reputation for building new key platforms that alter markets and drive growth to disrupt legacy markets. His role at Ripcord is to develop and build innovation within the company’s product range.

Likins joins Ripcord as Vice President of Product Management. In his previous role at OpenText, Likins served as Vice President of Product Management for the company’s portfolio business unit, where he was responsible for managing 11 product units, over 60 product lines and 105 employees, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. His role is to define the vision and go-to-market strategy for Ripcord based on market, customer and competitive analysis.

All three new executives will play a key part in helping to align market and technology trends with Ripcord’s competencies and DNA to disrupt the market with compelling products and solutions.

“Ripcord promotes a culture of innovation, and we are delighted to have secured the services of Patrick, Ahson and Jason, who are all highly experienced and respected industry innovators,” commented Alex Fielding, interim CEO, Ripcord. “They will play a key role in driving our strategic product development and delivery strategy to build on our leadership in robotic process automation.”

“Over the past few years, it’s been exciting to watch Ripcord emerge as a disruptive robotic digitization company. With a mission to take the world paperless – Ripcord is helping revolutionize digital transformation for its customers,” said Wen Hsieh, Ripcord Board Member and General Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “The addition of these three very experienced executives will allow Ripcord to accelerate its commercial momentum.”

Likins and Ahmad will also participate in a webinar Dec. 20 on the future of robotic digitalization. For more information, visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/robotic-digitization-future/register.

About Ripcord

Ripcord is transforming the $25-billion records management industry through robots that scan, index and categorize paper records, making them searchable on the cloud and integrated into existing enterprise systems. Ripcord is based in Hayward, Calif. and has raised $65 million from leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Baidu, Lux Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Steve Wozniak, Legend Star, and Icon Ventures. To learn more about Ripcord: www.ripcord.com and follow the company on Twitter @getripcord.

