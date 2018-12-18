Solid Hydrogen energy provider adds seasoned leadership to develop commercial partnerships, drive fuel production scale-up, enhance Board capability

Ardica Technologies, a leader in powerful, lightweight energy solutions, has hired two senior professionals to fill critical management positions for its commercial business development and fuel production efforts. Brandon Buzarde has joined Ardica as its Vice President of Commercial Business Development, and Dr. Joseph ‘Joe’ Coury assumes leadership over the company’s rapidly-expanding solid hydrogen fuel program.

For more than a decade, Ardica has worked tirelessly to produce scalable, cost-effective alane (aluminum hydride or AlH 3 ), a solid powder composed of hydrogen and aluminum. With outstanding energy density, stability and safety characteristics, Alane can produce extremely lightweight, flexible and reliable power when used through Ardica’s fuel cell power systems.

As a result of its early success in providing these solutions to support the U.S. military, awareness of Alane’s potential to provide critical energy continuity for a wide variety of applications and industries has grown considerably. The addition of these deeply-experienced, capable and innovative professionals enables the company to deliver on its energy mission and address the many related opportunities that now exist.

Brandon Buzarde has held a wide range of executive positions in both privately and publicly-traded organizations. Most notably, Buzarde championed adoption of several disruptive Oil and Gas drilling technologies from organizations such as Cubility and National Oilwell Varco. Buzarde has demonstrated visionary leadership in these endeavors, with a consistent track record of outsized results.

“Brandon immediately got my attention with his exceptional salesmanship of the Cubility solution,” said Kristopher J. Lichter, Chief Executive Officer of Ardica Technologies. “I followed his professional success with great interest and am extremely pleased he could join our team as we take Ardica into this new phase of growth.”

“Over the years I could not get the Ardica story out of my head,” said Buzarde. “It’s extremely exciting to have the opportunity to deliver a superior energy technology that so effectively addresses the expanding power requirements of our modern world.”

Dr. Joseph ‘Joe’ Coury, a US Navy veteran, recently completed a 20-year career at Albemarle Corporation, a leading global specialty chemicals company. While at Albemarle, he served as a Senior R&D Manager and Technology Resources Director. His responsibilities included leading teams of scientists and engineers in developing new products, scaling-up new products manufacture, and ultimately designing and building large commercial-scale plants to produce those products. Of note is his expertise in the areas of aluminum, magnesium, and zinc chemistry which complements his responsibilities overseeing the manufacture of Ardica’s Alane fuel.

“Joe originally came to us as a consultant after being highly recommended by fellow industry leaders,” said Lichter. “It was obvious from the beginning that he was a brilliant chemical professional, and a team player highly committed to seeing Ardica succeed in our efforts to provide a better energy solution.”

“What attracted me to Ardica was the competence of the team, and their passion for creating more flexible, reliable power through Alane,” Coury said. “I share their dedication to that mission, and am fully-focused on scaling up our Alane production in service to our clients, partners and the world at large.”

In addition to these critical management team hires, Ardica is very pleased to announce that Michael Jacobson has officially joined its Board of Directors. Jacobson is well-known and deeply-respected in the technology community, having made his mark as eBay’s original and long-standing General Counsel. As such, Jacobson successfully shepherded that iconic company from its early days, when Internet commerce was in its infancy, through its IPO and explosive growth to become a Fortune 200 company. Prior to eBay, Jacobson was a partner at Cooley LLP, one of the nation’s top legal services firms.

“Mike has been a strong, ongoing supporter of Ardica for many years, offering assistance at every turn. The Ardica Board, its clients, employees and shareholders benefit greatly from his deep and wide-ranging business acumen, and we are grateful for his involvement.” Lichter said.

“I’m fortunate to have been involved in a wide variety of disruptive technologies throughout my career,” Jacobson said. “I am excited by the enormous potential Ardica and Alane have to provide a truly better energy storage option for across a wide variety of applications. The team continues to impress me with its vision, its execution and its dedication to making Alane pervasive in the world.”

About Ardica Technologies

Founded in 2004, Ardica Technologies is focused on creating novel, lightweight power solutions that dramatically extend the usage and utility of electronic devices. The company employs a patented solid hydrogen fuel that is safe, clean and energy-rich, and can be used in any application, geography or environment. Ardica is based in San Francisco, CA.

