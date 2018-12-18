If you’re still relying on physical, external hard drives to store and transfer your data, you’re missing out. Cloud storage services have come a long way since their humble inception when it comes to everything from speed and safety to convenience and versatility, and more and more people are turning to cloud-based solutions in order to safeguard their most valuable data.

But not all cloud services are created equal. Zoolz Cloud Storage is one of the most relied-upon and secure platforms on the market, and right now a lifetime of 2TB of super-secure storage is available for over 95 percent off at just $44.95.

Unlike other cloud storage services that offer either limited security or limited file access (or occasionally both), Zoolz lets you store two types of data separately in an ultra-secure environment that’s safe from third-party intrusions.

You’ll be able to store 1TB of data in an Instant Vault server that can be accessed quickly and efficiently, along with 1TB of data in Cold Storage that’s used for files and media that need to be accessed on a less frequent basis.

This configuration acts as an extremely affordable solution for virtually all of your data storage needs, and you’ll be able to retrieve stored files in roughly three to five hours.

This lifetime subscription also allows you to quickly and easily select the files you want to store and retrieve with a Smart Selection tool, and you’ll have unlimited access to a wide variety of added features including bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention, and more. You’ll even be able to preview thumbnails of images for fast identification.

Ditch the physical hard drives and lock in 2TB of supremely secure and convenient storage for life with Zoolz Cloud Storage for just $44.95—over 95 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.