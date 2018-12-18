Hedera Hashgraph has launched the initial technology behind its secure and fast blockchain alternative. An early access program is now available for developers to create test applications that run on top of the Hedera mainnet.

Under its Community Testing Program, Dallas-based Hedera Hashgraph will let developers and individuals test the network and earn up to 1,000 hbars, the name of Hedera’s native cryptocurrency.

Hedera has created the Hedera Wallet, sample applications (including one called the Daily Timestamp), and a micropayments Chrome extension for consumers to test using hbars.

Developers can now also gain access to testnets to begin building applications at no charge, and they have access to new developer resources at hedera.com.

“Events over the past few years have made it clear that consumers have great concerns about their data privacy, such as when reading articles or viewing videos that require them to reveal personal credit card information, or be flooded with ads and have their online behavior tracked,” said Leemon Baird, cofounder and chief scientist of Hedera, in a statement. “Opening our mainnet for testing is the next step in delivering Hedera’s vision of an internet where individuals have much greater control over their own personal data and benefit more directly from its value.”

Image Credit: Hedera Hasgraph

Hedera’s vision is to create a more trusted, secure, and empowered digital future for everyone. Developers will enable this world by building trusted applications that enable people to play games together, work together, and buy and sell goods and services safely and securely, without entrusting their data and privacy to a central organization.

“Many members of the community have expressed interest in helping us test our mainnet, and we are excited to take the next step in our development by opening the network for such testing,” said Hedera cofounder and CEO Mance Harmon. “We are especially excited that consumers will get their first taste of the kinds of freedom of data ownership that micropayments can bring to business models and that developers will have a comprehensive set of resources to start building applications that harness this power to disintermediate a huge variety of services.”

The company has raised $124 million and has 61 employees.