The Switch has become the fastest-selling console of this hardware generation in the U.S., according to Nintendo and industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. The home console/portable hybrid has sold 8.7 million machines in its first 21 months, the period from its launch in March 2017 through November 2018.

That tops the U.S. performance of its two competitors, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, during their first 21 months. This strong showing follows the disappointing Wii U, which came out in 2012 and only sold 13.56 million consoles worldwide.

Nintendo is also the top-selling software publisher in 2018 so far in the U.S., thanks to continued strong sales of 2017 games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (over 4 million copies sold), Super Mario Odyssey (over 4.7 million copies), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (over 5 million). Digital game sales for Switch have also grown 105 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boosts 2018

The system’s biggest game of the year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, released on December 7. In 11 days, it has already sold over 3 million copies in the U.S., becoming the fastest-selling Switch game in the country yet. Any console sales related to the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are not yet reflected in this 8.7 million sold milestone, but the success of the game will surely boost the system in December.

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee released on November 2 and have combined sold 2 million copies. Super Mario Party, which came out on October 5, has sold 1.4 million copies.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong reaction from consumers in the second holiday season for Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We’re looking forward to delivering more excitement and smiles to our fans in the coming year and beyond.”