November was another big month for video game hardware. Nintendo Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of dollar sales, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

But this wasn’t just a win for Nintendo. It turns out that all three major systems came away feeling good from the Thanksgiving holidays.

“For the first time in history, three console platforms achieved more than 1 million units sold in a November month, as the Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One each generated over 1.3 million unit sales,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “It is only the second time in history any three platforms achieved more than 1 million units sold in a November period. The first occurred in November 2010, when the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Xbox 360 achieved the feat.”

Switch drove growth

But while sales were strong for all platforms, only the Nintendo Switch saw year-over-year growth in dollar sales.

“Hardware spending in November 2018 grew 3 percent when compared to a year ago, to $3.9 billion,” said Piscatella. “Significant growth in Nintendo Switch spending offset declines in spending experienced across all other platforms.”

But the decline in hardware sales year-over-year in November was likely due to Call of Duty launching in October. People who would buy a new system to play the new Call of Duty did that last month. And you can see that reflected in the results from 2018 so far.

“For the 2018 year-to-date period, hardware spending has increased 14 percent, to $3.9 billion,” said Piscatella. “Spending gains for Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Plug N Play devices such as the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition have driven growth.”