Berlin-based Christoph Sollich is known as “The Pitch Doctor” for his work helping entrepreneurs tell their company’s story. But part of his method involves delivering his own pitches that satirize the format of the startup pitch.

I got a chance to see him this year at the Bits & Pretzels Conference in Munich, Germany. His main “pitch” was on his new product: “The Year 2020.”

Also worth checking out: his pitch for RydeMyPony, which is, of course, “The Airbnb for Ponies.”

Finally, here’s his “Berlin Pitch.” Another classic:

Lot’s of fun. Unless you are Elon Musk. He probably won’t be a big fan.