PUBG Mobile made about $32.5 million in revenue in November, according to market analyst Sensor Tower. This is the battle royale’s best month on mobile yet.

That $32.5 million is up 44 percent compared to October. PUBG Mobile previous best month was in August, when it earned $25.7 million. November didn’t just beat the record — it crushed it.

Total revenues for PUBG mobile now stand at $158 million. Lifetime installs are at nearly 270 million.

PUBG Mobile had an especially strong performance during Thanksgiving weekend, when it even managed to perform better on iOS than battle royale rival Fortnite for a short time. Sensor Tower can not get exact revenue numbers for Fortnite on Android since the game is not sold on the Google Play Store.

The U.S. led the November record, contributing $7.1 million to the $32.5 million total. Japan was in second with $6.4 million.

PUBG has competition on mobile outside of Fortnite. NetEase’s Knives Out made $52 million worldwide in November (with revenue generated mostly by Japan).