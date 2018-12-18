Avid Media Composer and Teradici Cloud Access Software joint solution delivers an ultra-secure video editing service from any private, public or hybrid cloud

Teradici®, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software, today announced a collaboration with Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, to launch a cloud video editing offering for professional editors, movie makers, and multimedia journalists. The new joint solution combines the Teradici PCoIP-powered Cloud Access Software and Avid Media Composer® to enable these creative professionals the ability to securely access and edit video content remotely from their private data center or from the public cloud with low latency and full color accuracy.

“With our PCoIP-powered Cloud Access Software available with Media Composer, the loyal Avid user base now has the ability to utilize the cloud’s full potential during the creation process,” said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. “We are committed to empowering more film and editorial professionals by offering our leading remote visualization technology through valued partners. This new solution enables creative professionals to run their workflows in the cloud enabling effective content creation, collaboration and delivery without the security risks, inefficiencies and compliance challenges of locally managed assets.”

Under the collaboration:

Avid and Teradici will jointly offer an ultra-secure, high performance solution in which Cloud Access Software enables remote access to Avid video editing software, Media Composer, from any public cloud (AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure), private data center, or hybrid environment

Avid will join the Teradici partner ecosystem to directly offer Teradici Cloud Access and Cloud Access Plus subscriptions to Avid Media Composer customers

Media Composer users will now benefit from the flexibility to access and manage their latest editing projects and workloads from any location

“Top editors in the film, television, and broadcast industry rely on Media Composer to help them deliver compelling content regardless of where they are. Avid is continuously expanding Media Composer’s features and offerings to enable editing to happen from anywhere,” says Raymond Thompson, Director Broadcast and Media Solutions, Avid Technology. “Partnering with Teradici to include Cloud Access Software in our offering will enable Media Composer customers to work remotely and securely using Teradici high-performance PCoIP technology, whether from an on-premises data center, in a public cloud, or in a hybrid environment.”

Recently, Teradici announced support for multicloud, allowing enterprise organizations to deploy virtual machines in any combination of public clouds and private data centers via a newly updated Cloud Access Manager. With the introduction of multicloud entitlements, companies can now create and manage these virtual environments on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or via their on-premise infrastructure, benefiting from the flexibility and agility of a multicloud strategy.

Avid Media Composer is the industry standard in Hollywood as a vital tool for film, commercial, and TV editing. With the addition of Teradici Cloud Access Software, users can now benefit from increased mobility, collaboration, and productivity.

Teradici technology enables several capabilities important to Avid users in VFX, broadcast, and advertising industries, including:

Flexibility to transition from CapEx to OpEx models as demanded by business objectives

Rapid onboarding of contractors and ability to quickly respond to fluctuating staffing demands

Adherence to CDSA and MPAA studio best practices for content security and a path to Trusted Partner Network (TPN) certification

Centralized collaborative workflows accessible from anywhere

Unrivalled user experience in terms of interactivity, color accuracy, and video quality

In addition to media and entertainment, Teradici PCoIP solutions are used across financial services, government, healthcare, education, construction and manufacturing industries to securely visualize graphics intensive applications while providing the flexibility to rapidly scale their cloud deployments up or down using a mix of private and public clouds.

Starting today, Avid users can now purchase Cloud Access Software for Media Composer via Teradici Cloud Access and Cloud Access Plus subscription plans available through Avid and Avid resellers. Avid can also enable customer trials of the joint solution and transition from proof of concept to production with ease.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company’s technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experience and enabling our customers’ the ability to scale to millions of users.

