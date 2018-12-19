It’s been proven time and time again that learning a new language is one of the best things you can do in order to keep your mind active and healthy. Of course, it also makes traveling to your favorite overseas destinations far more enjoyable and productive if you’re able to speak the native tongue.

But far too many would-be language learners are understandably intimidated by the thought of learning a new language from scratch, and many of those who start wind up quitting when the going gets rough. uTalk Language Education offers a revolutionary approach to language learning that will have you speaking like a local in no time, and right now a Lifetime Subscription is available for over 90 percent off its usual price at just $29.99.

Unlike most language education programs that rely on monotonous and boring memorization tactics and repetition, uTalk Language Education utilizes a unique blend of audio and visual tools so you can learn your new language of choice in a natural and enjoyable way.

This subscription lets you choose six languages from a growing library of 130 popular languages from across the globe — including Arabic, Cantonese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Japanese Turkish, and many more.

You’ll be learning real, practical vocabulary and sentence structures in ways that make you understand how your chosen languages are actually spoken in real life, and a series of native voice artists will help to ensure that everything from your basic vocabulary to the more nuanced elements of your accent are on point.

There’s no need to pick all six languages at once since there’s no time limit, and you’ll be able to access learning materials from any device on the go. There is also a series of entertaining and interactive games and activities that will help you stay on track, hit your goals, and find motivation along the way.

Stop dragging your feet and learn those languages that you’ve always wanted to learn. Usually priced at $389.94, a Lifetime Subscription to uTalk Language Education is available for just $29.99 — over 90 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

