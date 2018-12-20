Presented by Apilayer

The gig economy is heating up, and the number of freelancers who can do their most important client work while sipping coffee in their undies (or vintage weekend wear) is increasing. That’s because getting to work without getting dressed might be the number-one best part of being a freelancer. Of course, the second-best thing is getting paid for all the hard work without ever having to leave home.

But there’s a downside even to the sweet, sweet cash that comes with every completed assignment: the need to keep track of invoices, expenses, and payments. It’s the kind of drudgery that’s easy to ignore when you’re racing to meet crazy deadlines, and it can come back to bite you at tax time when you can’t deduct everything you actually qualify for, among many other headaches.

And if you’re a small business owner? Multiply that risk across many other areas. But yes, Virginia. There is a cloud app for that.

Invoicely is a fully-featured suite of invoicing and accounting tools for freelancers and small businesses, with a baseline price of free, and a really robust lineup of tools even at that no-dollars price point.

Here’s a look at what you get, and how you get it.

The price is right

Free.The free plan gives you unlimited invoices, lets you accept PayPal payments that can be made right from the invoice even on mobile, and gives you the ability to switch between your businesses. You can only save 10 items at a time, and Invoicely branding will be appended to every invoice, but sending them out is just a matter of a handful of clicks and a little bit of data entry, from a central, easy-to-use dashboard that couldn’t be more streamlined.

And it’s a small world after all for Invoicely: users can specify the country in which they’re operating as well as the default currency. There’s even a real-time currency conversion feature. powered by currencylayer, which automatically translates costs wherever you’re sending your invoice in the world, based on current exchange rates.

Basic.When you level up to the Basic plan, the Invoicely branding disappears, as does the limitation on your saved items, and a second user gets added on to your dashboard. But then there’s also the ability to track your bills and set up estimates, start tracking your time and expenses, and generate recurring statements. Taxes, discounts, and shipping costs are automatically added to your totals at either invoice or individual line item level.

You also get to start accepting credit cards and ACH transfers, at a nominal charge for each: 2.9 percent and 30 cents per transaction for credit or debit card charges, and 0.8 percent on ACH transfers, with a $5 cap on the charge.

Professional and Enterprise.With the highest tiers, it’s all about scale. You get ten team members with Professional, and Enterprise gives access to up to 25. There’s also a custom domain for your business, which means in-app emails also come from that domain.

The lay of the land

Invoicely starts with a dashboard with all the information you need and all your destinations easily at hand. You get a rundown of your invoice status, how many customers you have inputted, how much you have invoiced versus how much you have received with the dashboard’s Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable tables.

You can also view detailed reports of your invoicing, billing, and payment activity and be able to backtrace every step.

You’re linked to options to run reports, create an invoice or an estimate, manage your clients, input bills, track your task time, and enter expenses and mileage. All of these options can be run as reports and be converted by a single click into invoices and bills, or be exported as PDF, .xls, and .csv files.

That means you can stay on track with your finances with monthly, yearly, and customizable summaries on your earnings and expenses, invoices, estimates and bills.

The sign up

You can start with the free plan and get started right away, but you can upgrade, downgrade, and cancel anytime, as well as change your payment frequency at any time and however many times you like. A credit card isn’t necessary – when you upgrade, you can just add your billing details through your account dashboard.

The tech details

Since it’s a web-based application, Invoicely can be used on any device with an internet connection, which means it’s nicely Mac and PC agnostic. And to keep your data secure, the company uses 256-bit HTTPS encrypted server systems, which enables the syncing of your private invoicing data to the cloud. And for questions, concerns, or tech help, the company is available by email.

Invoicely currently has over 100,000 subscribers worldwide, and to date, 5,406,255 invoices have been sent via the app. Their blog features a ton of resources for the crafty freelancer or small business owner, beginner to advanced, and they’re always looking for new customer success stories.

To get started, just head over to Invoicely.com.

