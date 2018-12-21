Just before you head off on vacation, you might want to check out our three new speakers for GamesBeat Summit 2019: Owen Mahoney, Ryan Wyatt, and Scott Rupp.

It will take place in Los Angeles at the Two Bit Circus, a “micro-amusement park” that’s like an arcade meets Ready Player One in the Arts District. And now, we’re ready to name our next three speakers for the event taking place April 23 and April 24.

The next batch of our many speakers are:

Our previously announced speakers include:

Chris DeWolfe , the CEO of Jam City

, the CEO of Jam City Mike Sepso , an executive at esports organization New York Excelsior and chairman of Electronic Sports Group (ESG)

, an executive at esports organization New York Excelsior and chairman of Electronic Sports Group (ESG) Tommy Tallarico , head of Intellivision Entertainment, a legendary video game musician, and founder of Video Games Live

, head of Intellivision Entertainment, a legendary video game musician, and founder of Video Games Live Jen MacLean, executive director of the International Game Developers Association

Kevin Chou, chairman of Gen.G esports organization

Brock Pierce, blockchain entrepreneur and investor

These new speakers will broaden out our content reach to include workplace issues in games, blockchain and cryptocurrency impacts on games, and the perspective of an Overwatch esports team owner.

Our theme this year is Building Gaming Communities. Our speakers and guests will talk about the best practices for building sustainable and positive communities in games.

Strong communities can help boost the staying power and hit status of games, as loyal fans keep coming back over and over and spread word-of-mouth goodness about games in an authentic way. But it’s no secret that communities can be a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to topics like hazing, harassment, and rebellions against monetization tactics.

Game companies have to walk tightropes, and our hope is that GamesBeat Summit will point the way to the best strategies for building thriving communities.

Owen Mahoney, president and CEO of Nexon

Mahoney’s Tokyo-based company is the pioneer of free-to-play online games. He has been head of the company since March 2014. Before that, he was general manager of the administration division at Nexon, and also served as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. At Nexon, the company’s big hits include Dungeon Fighter Online and Maple Story.

He served as the head of global financial operations and CEO at OutSpark and was an executive at Electronic Arts for nine years.

Recently, Mahoney has been leading Nexon into a Western expansion. The company acquired DomiNations developer Big Huge Games, a Western studio founded by game pioneers Brian Reynolds and Tim Train, and it also bought High School Story developer Pixelberry Studios. Nexon also invested in a new studio run by former EA game studio chief Patrick Söderlund.

Mahoney has been signing up a lot of famous game developers, mostly by pitching gaming as an art form. Mahoney has spoken at GamesBeat events before on how gaming should lose its Hollywood envy, how to craft a culture of inspiration, and how artistry is key to solving mobile gaming’s malaise. We are delighted to have him back.

Ryatt Wyatt, head of YouTube Gaming