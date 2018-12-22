Some early fans of Media Molecule’s Dreams will be getting access to the creation platform this week while a wider beta kicks off in January.

The first invites go out on December 18 to folks who signed up for Media Molecule’s newsletter (you had to sign up before December 7) while sign-ups for everyone else “will go live on January 4. Those who sign up will be invited to join the beta in waves during the week of January 8th and though we cannot guarantee space for everyone, we will try our best.”

While we’ve heard in the past that VR support will be included with the full launch of the PlayStation 4-based creation software, an FAQ for the beta reiterates that VR support won’t be included in the beta at all.

“We’ll have more details about VR for Dreams closer to launch,” the FAQ explains.

This story first appeared on UploadVR, our syndication partner.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018