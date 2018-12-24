Valve is moving beyond evaluation prototypes of its Knuckles tracked handheld controllers and onto developer kits “with improvements to cap sense, trigger feel, and more.”

The new controllers have been in development for some time from privately owned Valve, which is based in Bellevue, Washington. The engineers at Valve are the folks responsible for the key tracking technology used in the HTC Vive. They are also developing their own head-mounted display and, with these controllers, could offer new ways of using your hands in a virtual space. The controllers strap to your hands and allow for realistic grasping and release sensations with capacitive sensors meant to track finger movements.

“While we have Knuckles DV kits available in quantity, we will be unable to fulfill all requests,” a post outlining the new kit explains. “The team will hold on to dev-kit requests and developer information for any future releases.”

Among the improvements listed by Valve with these latest controllers:

Cap Sense Capacitive sensors have been rearranged to accommodate more hand sizes

Firmware has been updated to take advantage of the new sensors Trigger Trigger spring strength increased

Trigger click feel improved Strap Increased durability of strap adjustment connector

Strap adjust feel improved Firmware Fast charging improved

Fixed pairing bugs

Improved stability Other Thumbstick feel improved

Force sensor variation reduced

LED light leakage minimized

Improved fit and finish

Improved reliability

We’ll of course bring you the latest as developers start to share their impressions of these new controllers.

