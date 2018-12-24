We are close to 100-percenting 2018. The only thing we have left to do to get the platinum trophy is hand out some awards. So we got the crew together on the GamesBeat Decides podcast to talk GamesBeat Rewind 2018.

On this episode, we’re inventing a bunch of awards to give out to some of the best games of the year.

You can listen by clicking play right here:

Here are the award categories this year: