It’s nice to look back and smile at the best games of the year, but let’s be real — we all have more fun being snarky a-holes. With that in mind, the GamesBeat Decides podcast handed out The Bad Awards as part of its GamesBeat Rewind 2018.
For this episode, we created a bunch of awards to hand out to the worst games, the biggest disappointments, and some noticeable embarrassments. Enjoy!
Here are the award categories this year:
- Detroit’s back of the bus mistake
- We worked 100 hours weeks
- Riot Games sexual harassment
- The “Hey, why I am playing the baby version when I can play the real thing”
- Worst “Let’s Build a Castle” Midgame of the Year
- Ain’t No Roach
- This is Sparta? This is boring
- Caving into Japanese shareholders Award
- Best Argument for a Union Award
- “MUSHROOOM POWERRRRR”
- Sick of mobile timers
- “I hate Spiders” award
- The Award For Loving Your Own Farts
- The Best Game At Saving Me Time By Being Bad
- The “Oh, great. Now I have a responsibility” Award
- The John McAfee Award For Destroying Wealth and Wasting Time
- The “Why Is This OK in Video Games” Award
- The He-Man’s Manly Game for Men Award
- I’m a bad Tolkein fan Award
- The “I guess that was a bad idea after all” Award
- The Game I Should have Like But Didn’t Award