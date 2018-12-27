It’s day three of our GamesBeat Rewind 2018 podcasts. This time we’re looking back on some more specific memories. We already did episodes for our Good and Bad Awards, now it’s time to talk about our best and worst memories.

For these awards, we picked moments that are special to us, are important to the industry, or were unavoidable bummers. That means we’ll be talking about John Maynard Keynes, dashing in Celeste, and fans starting mobs for everything.

You can listen by clicking play below or downloading the episode right here:

Our moment award categories this year: