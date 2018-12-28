Artificial intelligence is without question one of the most captivating and influential corners of the technology world today, but it’s also one of the noisiest.

To wrap our heads around the complicated mashup of subjects that coalesce to make coverage of the AI beat possible, we write the AI Weekly.

The Weekly is our sandbox of sorts, a place to let the most important topics that emerge in AI circles ruminate, stretch out, and find clarity. With an approach like that, naturally there’s a fair amount of conceptual insights that have emerged throughout the year.

So instead of another newsletter that dives deep into the topic of the day, this week we’re looking back at some favorites from the past year.

In virtually every case, these are topics that are somewhat evergreen, with lasting impact and importance.

On the AI assistant front, we saw Alexa and Cortana begin to work together. Cortana is available on hundreds of millions of devices, and Echo is still the most popular smart speaker. Google has the Android operating system, though, and that’s an advantage that allows for a smart speaker and smartphone combination that is incomparable to any of its competitors.

That advantage is not insurmountable, however, because although Google took steps to improve its Assistant on Android smartphones, as ambient computing becomes more popular and people blurt out the questions that come to mind, Alexa is beginning to eat into Google’s search dominance.

We documented how this fall Google, Facebook, and Amazon simultaneously fought major scandals while at the same time entering full pitch mode for smart displays, and the need for trust in AI assistant adoption.

We also took time to recognize the good people are trying to accomplish with intelligent machines, like the multiple systems zeroing in on cardiovascular disease, the biggest killer in the world.

We also took a moment to say that President Trump should have listened to his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has since resigned in protest, and formulate a national AI strategy like the kind other nations, such as China, have made.

Also in Washington, we took a close look at how U.S. Senators, many of them Democratic presidential candidates, have a lot of questions about facial recognition software, which could become a 2020 presidential campaign issue.

One of my favorites from Kyle Wiggers is about the danger that too much focus on the apocalyptic AGI scenarios of the future distracts from serious problems happening now. He also shared a collection of insights from NeurIPS (formerly NIPS)and covered the bout between business and government concerning autonomous driving regulation.

My favorite from former AI staff writer Blair Hanley Frank analyzed the particular way tech companies market AI solutions, proclaiming that Sensei, Watson, and Einstein must die.

I know I said I’d offer no conceptual scoops this week, but there may be a mini one that seems pervasive throughout this selection of choice content.

It’s funny: In a recent conversation I heard someone refer to AI as the same as previous tech paradigm shifts like mobile and social because it’s grown from a nascent interest to a major shift touching every part of society.

Artificial intelligence is different from previous technological paradigm shifts because in order to ensure positive benefits, unlike mobile and social to some extent, it may permeate virtually every corner of society, from business to government to education and national defense.

That means it’s going to require understanding from and possible action by lawmakers, business leaders, military leaders, civil leaders, and the citizenry of democratic societies.

That’s probably why the AI Index 2018 report found a sharp rise in the number of mentions of AI by members of the U.S. Congress and British members of Parliament this year.

P.S. Please enjoy this video from Nvidia of fabricated AI faces generated from the faces of real people.

From VB

Samsung’s C-Lab takes the wraps off 8 new products, including an AI-driven desk lamp

Samsung gave a preview of its C-Lab incubator’s eight latest graduates, including an AI-enabled desk lamp and an ASMR sound recording app.

Amazon: Purchases through Alexa this holiday season tripled year-over-year

TVs, set-top boxes, tablets, and speakers with Amazon’s Alexa built in made for popular gifts this season, according to the retailer.

10 things to try with your new Echo smart speaker



10 things to do with your new Google Home smart speaker

This is a guide to the basics: 10 top features and ways to start talking with Google Assistant and put your Google Home smart speaker to work.

3 tech companies whose terrible 2018 you missed: Snap, Yelp, and IBM

Three companies may not have made huge headlines in 2018 but are still facing big questions heading into 2019: Yelp, Snap, and IBM.

13 European companies acquired by U.S. tech giants in 2018

A look back at some of the European companies bought up by U.S. tech firms in 2018, including Shazam, iZettle, and Blue Vision Labs.

Beyond VB

New AI computer vision system mimics how humans visualize and identify objects

Donald Knuth, master of algorithms, reflects on 50 years of his opus-in-progress, “The Art of Computer Programming.” (via Science Daily)

The welfare state is committing suicide by artificial intelligence

Denmark is using algorithms to deliver benefits to citizens—and undermining its own democracy in the process. (via Foreign Policy)

Every tree in the city, mapped

Researchers at Descartes Labs are using artificial intelligence to make a better map of the urban tree canopy. (via CityLab)

Robotic creepy-crawlies climb walls

Two teams of researchers exploit electrostatic forces to send mini-bots up vertical surfaces. Andrew Masterson reports. (via Cosmos)