Sometimes 2018 feels like it flew by, and sometime it feels like it was 6 years long. Either way, we’ve reached the end. And that means we need to pick our favorite games of the year. So we did exactly that.

As usual, we deliberated to figure out GamesBeat’s top 10 games as well as our overall game of the year. You can watch us go through that process in the video above or in the podcast below.

10. Eco

Jeffrey Grubb, GamesBeat PC gaming editor:

“Eco made me realize that games are actually crucial for understanding our relationship to all kinds of natural and man-made systems. The thing that gives me chills is that I think it is only in games that we can play with economic systems. And I walked away from my experience in Eco feeling like I learned so much even though we had no instructor. No one was connecting the dots for us. We simply learned through play.”

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mike Minotti, GamesBeat reviews editor:

“I love Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and Ultimate is better in almost every way. The roster is bigger, the single-player offerings are much stronger, and it’s prettier. And the game felt comfortable both on the TV (with a GameCube or Pro Controller) or in portable mode. I didn’t try playing the game with a single Joy-Con, because that sounds terrible (using a single Joy-Con has never felt comfortable for any game).”

8. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor:

“Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire puts the gods, warts and all, at the forefront of the story, and at this point, it shines when it focuses on your interactions with these powerful-but-flawed beings. When Obsidian is showing you Eora, filling in gaps from its first game and introducing new characters, locations, and traditions, you feel a vibrancy lacking in its previous game, Tyranny (which is, to be fair, a game about evil winning over good).”

7. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Jeremy Horwitz, VentureBeat editor:

“When virtual reality is at its absolute best, it’s magical — a chance to put on glasses that instantly transport you to another world. That’s why so many VR games use a first-person perspective to let you look through your character’s eyes. But some developers are instead using VR to make third-person games more compelling. That’s what Sony’s Japan Studio is doing with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PlayStation VR, which brings all of Sony’s VR experience to bear on a Super Mario Odyssey-style 3D platforming experience.”

6. Red Dead Redemption 2

Dean Takahashi, GamesBeat lead writer:

“But make no mistake: Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece. I see these flaws as small distractions, but they don’t kill my enthusiasm for the game. Those bugs seem like nitpicking against scenes like the one in the video above, as Arthur rides to the sound of a beautiful song.”

5. God of War

Mike:

“This new God of War takes a lot of risks. It trades blind rage and revenge for a story about a troubled father/son relationship. It ditches fast, combo-based violence for something more methodical. It’s a departure from everything that once was God of War. But almost all of these risks pay off. God of War is an exhilarating, beautiful action game that turns one of PlayStation’s biggest icons into a character you can care about.”

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Mike:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero game since Batman: Arkham Asylum. The swinging, combat, and New York City itself come together to create a Spider-Man experience that is exciting and faithful to the character. If you’ve ever been a fan of Spidey, you need to check out his newest digital adventure. This is now the best Spider-Man game, taking the crown from Spider-Man 2. It is also one of the PlayStation 4’s best exclusives and one of the best super hero games ever.”

3. Battletech

Rowan Kaiser, PC gaming guest post editor:

“There’s a consistent ‘punching above its weight’ feeling to Battletech that I keep finding myself drawn to. At a superficial glance it doesn’t seem to be doing anything special, but every time I play it or talk about it, I find myself wanting to go deeper. If that keeps it, it could be an instant winner when it’s released.”

2. Dead Cells

Jeff:

“Dead Cells is a masterpiece. It is the marriage and apotheosis of decades of Metroidvania design and the surging popularity of difficult Roguelike games. Dead Cells is exquisite. It looks phenomenal, plays like a dream, and makes you want to keep coming back even when you fail.”

1. Celeste

Jeff:

“Celeste is the total package. It is a tight platformer that feel excellent. It has great writing, characters, and art. And then it has this great sense of progression where it propels you through ever more difficult challenges until you reach the top of the mountain.”