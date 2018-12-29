Bluetooth wireless earbuds don’t tend to have stellar reputations when it comes to audio quality. Although much more convenient and portable than traditional over-ear headphones, these compact cousins tend to lack the rich bass and defined treble that most serious listeners crave from a piece of audio equipment.

These REVEL True Wireless Earbuds, however, break all the rules by offering supreme portability and convenience along with truly incredible sound, and right now you can land a pair for over 45 percent off at just $79.95 for a limited time.

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these earbuds are ideal for audiophiles who don’t want to sacrifice sonic quality for portability.

These buds deliver a defined, rich bass and crystal-clear highs, along with a detailed and defined midrange that doesn’t interfere with the other frequencies (an all-too-common problem for most earbuds of this size), thanks to powerful Neodymium drivers and a frequency range of 15Hz to 22Khz.

They easily connect to any Bluetooth-compatible device and deliver a whopping fifty hours of on-the-go listening with an included charging case — meaning you won’t have to worry about your music cutting out even if you’re away from an outlet for extended periods of time. And when you do finally need to charge, you can get the job done in less than forty minutes.

These buds are also incredibly comfortable, thanks to a twist-and-lock configuration that allows them to fit snuggly in your ear, and they won’t fall out even if you’re in the middle of an especially demanding workout or run — making them ideal for exercise enthusiasts. They’re even fully sweat-proof.

Don’t sacrifice great sound for on-the-go convenience and portability. These REVEL True Wireless Earbuds offer both for just $79.95 — over 45 percent off their MSRP for a limited time.

