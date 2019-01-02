Microsoft revealed six new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives access to download and play a library of over 100 Xbox One titles. It costs $10 a month.

Xbox One console exclusives from Microsoft, including titles like Forza Horizon 4, come out to Game Pass on the same day as their retail releases. Adding new titles to the service can attract new customers. Third-party games can also help improve Game Pass’ library, and those are highlighting January’s offerings.

The new releases include the first episode of Life is Strange 2, which becomes available on January 3. Every episode for the original Life is Strange and the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm came out for Xbox Game Pass in December. The second episode of Life is Strange 2 is coming out later this month, so this will give subscribers a chance to catch up on the narrative-driven adventure series before then.

Here are the other new additions for Xbox Game Pass this month:

Ark: Survival Evolved — January 3

Farming Simulator 17 — January 3

Absolver — January 7

Just Cause 3 — January 10

Aftercharge — January 10

Game Pass has become an important program for Microsoft. While Sony has a similar service with PlayStation Now for PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass is outclassing it in terms of library quality. Having a steady stream of new games for Xbox Game Pass will be key if it wants to be successful in 2019.