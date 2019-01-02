If you’ve been hoping for a way to track your use of Microsoft’s apps at work, good news: The company’s “fitness tracker for work,” MyAnalytics, has just become available to all Office 365 users, as well as Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Business suite users with Exchange Online.

MyAnalytics is a personalized dashboard that provides a summary of the hours you spend in meetings, using email, “focusing,” and working after hours, as well as suggestions on how to reduce unproductive meeting times and post-schedule work. It can also use AI to analyze your emails, automatically creating to-do items based on commitments contained in your messages.

Currently, MyAnalytics summaries are based largely upon use of Microsoft’s Outlook and Skype for Business apps, but later this month, they will also begin to include insights taken from Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Additional MyAnalytics features for the suites are expected over the next two months.

MyAnalytics debuted in October 2016 for Business Premium E5 users, having come from Delve Analytics. In addition to Office 365 support, it’s also available for Business Essentials users, as well as Business Premium E1, E3, and E5 plans.

Since a goal of MyAnalytics is to help users avoid burnout at work, adding tracking support for more apps will help users get a better sense of how their working time is being spent — albeit with the need to use the dashboard, background monitoring, and weekly MyAnalytics emails to analyze your workflows. Regardless, Microsoft says that it hopes “to make work days around the world a little more balanced and fulfilling” by expanding the tracker’s availability to millions of additional customers.