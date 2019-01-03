We’ve had enough of looking backward at 2018. That year was stinky. Forget about it. We’ve got a fresh 12 months ahead of us, so we’re going to talk about it and the games of 2019 on the GamesBeat Decides podcast.
On this week’s episode, the GamesBeat Decides crew runs down the big list of upcoming games. We talk about Anthem, Kingdom Hearts III, Resident Evil 2, and more.
Join us and learn about the future:
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- Phantasy Star IV
Jeff:
- Into the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Jason:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pillars of Eternity
Dean:
- The Last of Us
The big topic:
- The games of 2019
- Our most anticipated games of the year