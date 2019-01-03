We’ve had enough of looking backward at 2018. That year was stinky. Forget about it. We’ve got a fresh 12 months ahead of us, so we’re going to talk about it and the games of 2019 on the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

On this week’s episode, the GamesBeat Decides crew runs down the big list of upcoming games. We talk about Anthem, Kingdom Hearts III, Resident Evil 2, and more.

Join us and learn about the future:

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Phantasy Star IV

Jeff:

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

Jason:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pillars of Eternity

Dean:

The Last of Us

The big topic: