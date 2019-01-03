Segway-Ninebot has morphed its signature electronic scooter technology for use in two new kinds of vehicles: the Shared Scooter Model Max and the Loomo Delivery robot.

With a focus on short-distance transportation, Segway-Ninebot is working on eco-friendly “last mile transportation” solutions to define the future of mobility. The idea is to help urban dwellers more efficiently and effectively navigate shorter city distances and complete tasks.

Started by entrepreneur Dean Kamen in 1999, Segway was acquired in 2015 by Chinese tech firm Ninebot.

Segway-Ninebot will show off the new devices as well as other products at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas next week. Its products include self-balancing e-skates, go karts, and multifaceted mobility robots.

The Shared Scooter Model Max is powered by Segway, while Loomo Delivery is a delivery robot for neighborhoods. Both will hit the market later this year.

Loomo Delivery

Image Credit: Segway

After advanced research and development in smart AI technology, Segway Robotics created Loomo Delivery, the autonomous robot vehicle that will handle take-out orders, parcels, and other goods.

Delivery services in the United States alone is a multibillion-dollar industry, and Loomo Delivery is designed to provide a comprehensive autonomous solution for office buildings, shopping malls, and other destinations.

Loomo Delivery promises to save on costs and improve reliability. The robot is designed to navigate obstacles and crowded environments.

The Loomo Delivery has an interactive screen interface and cloud management center. It can perform cloud-based service dispatch, real-time monitoring, elevator integration, and a real-time help service. Segway-Ninebot said it uses proprietary algorithms to figure out robot positioning using only a monocular camera. It can detect up to centimeter-level positioning accuracy, and it significantly reduces the cost of core hardware compared to traditional technologies.

Shared Scooter Model Max

This past year, the scooter-sharing industry grew quickly, with investors pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into it.

Segway-Ninebot plans to join in the fun with its next-generation scooter, the Shared Scooter Model Max, which has been designed to reduce maintenance costs.

Shared scooters suffer a lot of wear and tear, shortening their lifespans on the street. The company designed the Model Max to handle complex shared usage scenarios, consumer overuse of vehicles, operation models, and maintenance costs. The scooter is built for weather resistance, operator customization, and rider comfort. Details will be provided later.