Dell is unveiling a laptop today that senses your presence and wakes itself up automatically. The Dell Latitude 7400 is a 2-in-1 laptop-tablet combo that includes Express Sign-In.

The laptop is an example of how hardware companies can combine sensors and processing power to create the impression of intelligence. Coupled with the infrared camera and Windows Hello, it instantly logs you into your system without you having to lift a finger. It also detects when you walk away and locks itself, so no one can hop on your machine.

The ExpressSign-in can detect your presence and wake the system in about one second, then scan for facial recognition to log you in with Windows Hello. You just sit down at your desk and start working, without even reaching for the power button. The laptop is the world’s first PC to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology. When you step away for a break, Latitude will recognize you’ve left and lock itself to preserve battery life and maintain security.

The Dell Latitude 7400 comes with a 14-inch FHD display with a four-sided narrow border. It weighs three pounds, or 25 percent less than the previous model. The case is crafted from machined aluminum, and it has diamond-cut edges.

It features the newest quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core WHL-U processor, with an option for Cat 16 Gigabit LTE connectivity. It has a battery life of 24 hours, according to MobileMark ’14 using the 78 watt-hour battery option. And it features Super Low Power Panel, which lowers power consumption, and Express Charge, which lets you charge 80 percent of the battery in one hour.

The device has intelligent management, with layers of security and multi-authentication options. You can log in with a touch fingerprint reader, contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader, and contactless smart card reader. The laptop weighs 2.99 pounds.

The machine has main memory options up to 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAM 2133 MHz. It uses Intel integrated graphics (UHD Graphics 620), and a screen built with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Storage options range from 1 terabyte SSD up to 2 terabytes SSD (by summer 2019). The laptop will debut for $1,600 in March.