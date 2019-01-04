Developer IO Interactive announced Hitman: HD Enhanced Collection today. It is coming out on January 11 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collection will only be available digitally.

This includes remastered versions of the fourth and fifth entries in the stealth-based series, Hitman: Blood Money (which originally came out in 2006) and Hitman: Absolution (which releasing in 2012). These updated versions of the two games will include 4K support, 60 fps, enhanced lighting, and updated controls.

These kinds of HD enhanced editions of older games have been popular during the past decade. Series like BioShock, Batman: Arkham, Assassin’s Creed, God of War, and Kingdom Hearts have had their own remasters.

The latest entry in the series, Hitman 2, came out on November 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We praised it for its power to help players tell their own stories. This new HD collection could give fans of the newer Hitman titles a chance to experience the franchise’s past.

The first game in the series, Hitman: Codename 47, came out in 2000. The franchise has also spawned two Hollywood films. 2007’s Hitman and 2015’s reboot Hitman: Agent 47.