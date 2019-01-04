On the lookout for an intelligent toilet? Kohler could have you covered. The vaunted manufacturer today announced enhancements to its Kohler Konnect lineup of bathroom fixtures and smart devices, which follow its connected shower system and bathtub kit that were introduced last year. In addition to a new bathroom mirror — the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror — the company revealed the Numi 2.0 toilet, Sensate Touchless kitchen faucet, DTV+ shower system, PerfectFill bath filler, and PureWarmth heated toilet seat.

Microsoft’s Azure platform powers the improved Kohler Konnect cloud backend, Kohler says. In tandem with discrete sensors, speakers, and microphones embedded within each Konnect product, it enables music and lighting experiences, hands-free motion control, and personalized presets through apps for iOS and Android, plus support for voice commands issued through the Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit.

“Connected technology is driving innovation in the smart home category, but connectivity alone isn’t enough,” Kohler president and CEO David Kohler said. “We believe in leading with design and seamlessly incorporating the right technologies so that our customers can personalize their bathroom experiences to be just right for them.”

Kohler’s Veil Lighted bathroom collection — which it’s calling the “first-ever connected bathroom suite” — comprises the aforementioned intelligent toilet, a freestanding bath, the Verdera mirror, and a lighted three-piece vanity. They work together as a system, with automated synchronized adjustable lighting options that extend to products from Signify and Philips Hue. Hue owners can apply presets from the Hue app and control other smart features across Kohler and Hue products.

Image Credit: Kohler Konnect

So what about the real star of the show — the toilet? Well, the Numi 2.0 — one of the “most advanced” ceramic thrones to date, Kohler says — is filled to the brim (no pun intended) with labor-saving conveniences like personalized cleansing and drying functions, a heated seat, and built-in speakers. This year’s model features dynamic and “interactive” multicolored ambient and surround lighting and built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa.

If you’d rather sit your behind on something less flashy, there’s Kohler’s app-controllable PureWarmth heated toilet, which has three temperature settings and an integrated nightlight.

Image Credit: Kohler

As for the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, it comes in three sizes (24 inches, 34 inches, and 40 inches) and works with both the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa — an improvement over last year’s model, which was only compatible with Alexa. It has hermetically sealed stereo speakers and bright LED lights, and it’s designed to complement the Sensate Touchless kitchen faucet, which is controllable with voice commands and can be instructed to pour amounts of water accurate to within the ounce.

Kohler’s new and improved DTV+ shower system, meanwhile, lets you create presets for sound, water, steam, and lighting. If you fancy a bath, the PerfectFill bath filler — which includes a valve, drain, and controller and which is available in wall-mount, deck-mount, and freestanding form factors — can draw one to your preferred temperature and depth with a voice command or through the Kohler Konnect app.

Image Credit: Kohler

Kohler says the Numi 2.0 will be available in Q4 2019 in two colors — black and white — starting at $7,000. The Sensate sink will retail for $660 in Q1, and the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Alexa will hit store shelves today for $1,249 and up. The $160 PureWarmth heated toilet seat is also available now, while the DTV+ shower system — which is available to existing DTV+ customers in the form of an upgraded bridge module — will go on sale later this quarter for $3,000.

The Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection is by far the priciest of the bunch. You’ll have to shell out $4,849 for the freestanding bath; $899 for the mirror; $2,999 for the vanity, top, and sink; and $199 for smart lighting accessories.