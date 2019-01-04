Nintendo’s mobile games made $348 million in 2018, according to market analysis firm Sensor Tower. The fourth quarter alone made $117 million, which was up 47 percent over the same period last year. This was thanks to the September launch Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s first original IP for mobile.

Fire Emblem: Heroes remains Nintendo’s most popular mobile effort by far. Although it came out back in February 2017, the free-to-play strategy game still accounted for 66 percent of Nintendo’s 2018 mobile revenues, making it more a bigger earner than Dragalia Lost, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Super Mario Run.

Dragalia Lost earned about $58.4 million. Sensor Tower notes that the mobile RPG is only available in five territories, while Fire Emblem: Heroes is available in 40. It was also available for a shorter period of time during the year.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp came out in November 2017. It made about $48.6 million in 2018. In its launch month, the game made $8.1 million. November 2018’s revenues were down 44 percent compared to that period, banking $4.5 million.

Super Mario Run made a bit over $10 million. The premium app (the only non-free-to-play game of the bunch) debuted in September 2016, making it the oldest of Nintendo’s mobile games.