You can now play P.T. on the PC. Fans remade Konami’s “playable teaser” for Silent Hills using the Unreal Engine toolkit and released it for free. You can download Unreal PT on Itch.io here.

P.T. is notable for a couple of reasons. It is one of the scariest gaming experiences ever, and you also can no longer download it from the PlayStation Network. It originally debuted in August 2014 as a free download exclusively on PlayStation 4. But after cutting ties with Silent Hills director Hideo Kojima and retreating from the traditional console gaming space, Konami cancelled the game. As part of that cancellation, the publisher pulled P.T. from PSN in April 2015.

The only way to play P.T. since its removal is to boot it up on a system that already has the game downloaded and installed. If you don’t have access to a PS4 with the game, you’ve had no way to get the spooky P.T. experience. But now fans have rectified that.

P.T. is back

Unreal PT re-creates the details of the original, which is just a bending hallway with a bathroom and a small foyer. You would play by walking through the hallway and entering the door on the other end. But passing that threshold simply takes you back to the beginning of the hallway. Kojima and his team would use this repetition to make the space feel familiar, and then it would use that familiarity to spring surprises on you.

It was effective and frightening and worth experiencing.

Unreal PT includes all of the gameplay elements of the original. It does not, however, include the big teaser trailer reveal at the end. If you want to see that, you’ll have to hop on YouTube.

This version does add VR support — although that isn’t working yet. It’s possible that the fan team that made this could update it to fix that. Of course, it’s also possible that Konami’s lawyers will come with a DMCA faster than that.

If you want to play Unreal PT, download it now. Keep it safe. Keep it secret.