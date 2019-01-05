A new VR standard named VirtualLink is set to connect the next generation of VR headsets to PCs with a single USB-C wire. Accell’s VR adapter claims to let current headsets like the Oculus Rift and Windows VR headsets do the same.

The Fremont-based company revealed its USB-C VR adapter this week. It features HDMI 2.0 and standard USB-A 3.0 ports that connect to a single USB-C cable. The company says this will allow you to plug your Rift or Windows VR headset into one of Nvidia’s latest RTX GPUs, which come with a USB-C port. The port was integrated for the eventual arrival of VirtualLink-supported headsets. The cable itself is eight feet long.

As for Vive users? Support is not listed on the website. HTC’s headset has to be connected to a breakout box of its own, which could be the reason why. We haven’t tried it out for ourselves so we can’t comment on any possible added latency and other possible side effects.

Product imagery shows the ‘Oculus Ready’ label posted on the box. We reached out to Oculus and confirmed that the Rift is safe to use with the adapter.

It may seem convenient for Rift users but you’ll still need at least two USB-A ports in the back of your PC to accommodate the tracking sensors. Windows VR users won’t have the same requirement thanks to inside-out tracking.

Accell’s website says the adapter will arrive on January 14th for $49.99. It’ll also be available on Amazon in the US. No word on a European release just yet.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019