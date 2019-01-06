Acer unveiled two new Windows 10 gaming notebooks that use Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 2080 graphics processing units (GPUs) at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The laptops are the Predator Triton 900, a 17-inch performance notebook featuring a slim design and convertible 4K display, and the Predator Triton 500, a 15-inch all-metal gaming laptop measuring just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thick.

“We are pushing the envelope on what a gaming notebook can be with designs that offer more uses while still packing in the computing power,” said Jerry Hou, general manager of consumer notebooks and IT products business at Acer, in a statement. “The Predator Triton 900’s one-of-a-kind flipping screen allows for multiple gaming scenarios and better ergonomics, while the Triton 500 offers superb gaming performance in a slimmer, all-metal body for gamers on the go.”

The Predator Triton 900 and 500 both use Acer’s advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 45 percent and Coolboost technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions and while playing demanding games.

The Predator Triton 900 — a convertible gaming notebook

The Predator Triton 900 features a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge that flips, extends, or reclines the 17-inch display. People using the machine can switch between four usage modes: display mode for sharing the screen with friends during gaming sessions, Ezel mode for playing games on the touch screen, notebook mode for traditional gaming scenarios, and stand mode — effectively turning the Triton 900 into a tablet for gaming or using creator tools.

The Triton series 900’s trackpad is located beside the keyboard, giving people natural hand placement for gaming using both the keyboard and trackpad. It is 23.75 mm (0.94 inches) thick.

It has the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and a 4K IPS display with Nvidia G-Sync (which prevents tearing of images). The Predator Triton 900 has a six-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

It comes with an Xbox wireless receiver that lets users play their favorite PC games on Windows 10 with an Xbox controller. To round out the package, it features audio by Waves.

The Predator Triton 500 — thinner and meaner

Image Credit: Acer

The Predator Triton 500 is a 15.6-inch Full HD gaming notebook slimmed down to just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thick. It weighs 4.6 lbs, and it has a durable, all-metal chassis and narrow bezels measuring just 6.3 mm (0.25 inches). The slimmed-down Triton 500 can easily slip into a backpack or briefcase. And it has up to eight hours of battery life.

The Predator Triton 500 features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs with Max-Q design, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Its GPU is overclockable and VR-Ready. The 15.6-inch 300 nits IPS display brings games to life with 144Hz refresh rates in overdrive at 3 milliseconds.

Control from a smartphone

Available later this year, the PredatorSense mobile app will give you control of the Predator PC from a smartphone. The app can control settings for overclocking, fan speeds, lighting, and audio modes. Users can show active lighting profiles preset on the PC or switch lighting profiles remotely. Additionally, users can view and set customized macro key sets for physical hotkeys.

The Triton 900 also comes with support for Predator RGB Assault, an app for League of Legends gamers, which shows pre-defined keyboard lighting effects while champions cast their abilities. Users can customize lighting effects for each of the abilities of their champion.

Pricing and availability

The Predator Triton 900 will be available in North America in March with prices starting at $4,000. The Predator Triton 500 will be available in North America in February with prices starting at $1,800.