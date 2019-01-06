Dell‘s Alienware division has refreshed its m15 gaming laptop with new components and a new design that makes it Dell’s thinnest laptop ever.

The laptop is 17.9 millimeters thick in the front and 21 millimeters thick in the back. The thin-and-light gaming laptop weighs 4.76 pounds, and it is thinner and lighter than the previously launched Alienware 13 laptop, even though the m15 has a bigger screen.

The machine has Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics (with other options as well) with Max-Q design and GDDR6 memory. It has an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor, with options for i5 or i7 processors as well.

The 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) screen has 500 nits of brightness and a 1200:1 contrast ratio. That machine costs $1,580. There’s an option for an UltraHD 4K HDR-400 display, with 3840 x 2160 resolution.

It is available in two colors: Epic Silver and Nebula Red. It has a lithium ion battery with 60 watt-hour or 90 watt-hour options.

It has AlienFX customizable lighting across six zones including keyboard, power button, and LCD. It supports the Alienware Command Center and the Alienware Graphics Amplifier. The latter enables dedicated PCI-Express bandwidth for desktop graphics cards from Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices.

It has a magnesium alloy construction along the LCD back panel, keyboard palm rest, and bottom face of the laptop.

The laptop has Alienware’s Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology to keep the surfaces of the laptop cool and the hardware working fast.

The Alienware m-series keyboard has 1.4 millimeters of travel and four zones of AlienFX RGB enabled keys, and it has a numeric keypad.