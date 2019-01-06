Dell‘s Alienware division has unveiled its m17, a new thin-and-light gaming laptop with a 17-inch screen.

The Alienware m17 is part of the company’s lineup at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. The machine is aimed at gamers looking for the ability to play their favorite titles with uncompromised graphics performance, support for desktop graphics upgrades, and good battery life.

It is built with materials including magnesium alloy and copper to feature lightness and good thermal management. It weighs 5.8 pounds, and it uses 8th Gen Intel Core i9K processors and discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics.

It comes in two colors: Epic Silver and Nebula Red. It has options for 60 watt-hour or 90 watt-hour lithium ion batteries. The laptop will be available on January 21 for $1,650. It is 18.5 millimeters thick in the front and 23 millimeters thick in the back.

The laptop has AlienFX customizable lighting across six zones including the keyboard, power button, and LCD cover Alien head.

It has full support for Alienware Command Center technology, enabling the management of system settings, game profiles, AlienFX, and integrated special features in more than 150 game titles.

You can also attach an Alienware Graphics Amplifier, enabling dedicated PCI-Express bandwidth for desktop graphics cards from Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices.

It has Alienware’s Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology as well, which keeps the surfaces of the laptop cool and the performance hardware working to its maximum potential.

The cooling has dual-intake, dual-exhaust in its airflow design. The two fans pull in cool air from the bottom and top vents while exhaling exhaust along the rear and side vents.