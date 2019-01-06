LG will introduce new 88-inch and 65-inch 8K televisions that no one could possibly afford, at least no one I know. That’s par for the course at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The South Korean electronics giant said it will introduce an 88-inch 8K Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) display with an advanced 3.2.2 channel sound system embedded into the display. Viewers will be able to detect whether the sound is coming from the top, bottom, left, or right. The company will talk about its gear at a press event at CES on Monday morning.

LG created an 88-inch 8K TV last year, as well, but it is also introducing a 65-inch 8K OLED TV this year, which means the commercial introduction of these TVs isn’t such a crazy idea anymore. An 8K TV has more than 33 million pixels, compared to 8.3 million for a 4K TV. LG has a new 65-inch UHD 4K Crystal Motion OLED display with a response time of 3.5 milliseconds. This TV lets viewers catch all the speed of sports and action movies in their original vibrancy without any motion blur.

Image Credit: LG

On the crazy front, LG Display will show a sculpture in the form of a flower, made of four 65-inch UHD OLED displays with their edges curled inwards as flexibly as petals. With this artwork, the company will illustrate the “advantages of the unrivaled rollability and bendability of OLED displays.” And it claims it can make this bendable art without compromising quality.

On the commercial display side, LG Display will show an 86-inch electronic whiteboard display with the company’s in-Touch technology embedded inside the display to enable greater touch precision, clearer picture quality, and a slimmer design. LG will also show a giant show window display composed of four 55-inch transparent OLED panels with 40 percent transparency.

On the automotive display side, it will introduce the world’s largest 12.3-inch transparent OLED panel, with 45 percent transparency. In addition, a 12.3-inch QHD POLED Center Information Display (CID) will be showcased among its various automotive displays being unwrapped at the show.

LG will also show a concept desktop monitor, the 27-inch Neo Art portable display. PC and mobile devices easily connect to this large monitor via a simple USB-C port. With a display that is both portable and wireless, users can maximize how they use their space, as this product combines the movability of a mobile device with the usability of a large-size screen.

LG Display will highlight its leading oxide backplane technology by introducing a 27-inch UHD LCD monitor display with 2.8mm bezels on the top, left, and right sides — the bezels 50 percent narrower compared with existing models, thanks to the adoption of Oxide backplane technology.

The company is also showcasing a 13.3-inch UHD LCD display with an oxide backplane for notebook computers, significantly reducing hourly power consumption to merely 2.8 watts. It will further expand its use of oxide backplanes in high-resolution notebook and monitor displays to accentuate the superior picture quality of IPS technology while dramatically cutting energy consumption.

The company will introduce 65-inch and 75-inch 8K LCD TV panels based on IPS technology, which is advantageous for high-resolution LCD panels as it realizes higher transmittance. These two new products realize outstanding wide-viewing angles with no image distortion or decrease in brightness, whether they are viewed from the far left or right end of the panel. In addition, a borderless design applied on three sides of the company’s 8K LCD TV panels contributes to a pleasing aesthetic.

“LG Display has been leading the global display market by proactively responding to rapidly changing market trends and needs based on our highly differentiated technology,” said Sang-Beom Han, CEO of LG Display, in a statement. “As a leader of the large-size OLED business, we will apply the premium value of OLED beyond TV to grow the market, as well as proactively responding to the fast-changing next-generation display industry. Doing this, we can continually provide highly differentiated value to the market and customers, and cement our position as the display market leader.”