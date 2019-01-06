Procter & Gamble is 182 years old, but it has never been at CES, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, until this week. The company said its new focus is on leading disruption through technology, and it showed some very cool tech in what would otherwise be some very ordinary products.
It’s part of the Internet of Things trend, and P&G is focused on putting the tech of sensors and artificial intelligence into things like skin advisers, razors, and blemish removers. I was impressed with the company’s effort to put technology into ordinary products so that the tech just fades into the woodwork.
P&G’s executives said they are using tech to transform every aspect of the experience that consumers have with the company’s many products, ranging from Gilette to Olay.
The products that are all part of P&G’s LifeLab concept included:
- SK-II Future X Smart Store, a traveling learning lab and pop-up store that changes beauty retail with facial recognition, smart sensors and computer vision technology to provide next-generation smart skincare counseling.
- Olay Skin Advisor, an online beauty tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze your selfies and make custom skincare recommendations. It is trained on 50,000 algorithms that can do things like calculate your age and come up with advice. This launched last year, and now it has drawn more than 5 million visitors. It’s getting an upgrade now with even better tech.
- Airia, a connected home fragrance device that can distribute custom levels of scent throughout your home, managed conveniently through a mobile app.
- Oral-B Genius X with Artificial Intelligence, a toothbrush that combines the knowledge of thousands of human brushing behaviors to assess individual brushing styles and coach users to achieve better brushing habits. The AI technology tracks where people are brushing in their mouth and offers personalized feedback on the areas that require additional attention, for better oral health.
- Opté. After 10 years of development and over 40 patents, P&G Ventures, a startup studio within P&G, is introducing Opté. Opté combines proprietary algorithms and printing technology with skincare to scan, detect and correct imperfections with precision application for visibly flawless skin tone every day. When you move the blue light device over your face, it zeroes in the on blemishes and treats those areas only, not the skin that surrounds it.
- Gillette self-heating razor. This razor heats itself so you can enjoy a shave with a warm, comfortable razor. It has sensors that shut it down if the heat goes overboard. I felt it and it was surprisingly warm, even though it looks like any other fancy metal razor.
- DS3 is an engineered soap that can clean with a lot less water. In fact, P&G estimates it can save 800 million gallons if it gets rid of all of the wasted water used every day.