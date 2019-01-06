A camera without a camera operator is like a knife set without a chef: aesthetically appealing but not very practical. Fortunately for one-person film crews everywhere, Shenzhen company Remo Technology is launching an artificially intelligent (AI) shooter that can stand in for a cinematographer: the Obsbot Tail.

“The Obsbot Tail is a groundbreaking camera that makes sophisticated filming techniques and filming complex movements readily accessible to anyone, with just a tap of a button,” said Bo Liu, CEO and founder of Remo Technology. “We’ve worked with dozens of dance groups, street sports teams, and vloggers to design a camera that can truly capture movement.”

To that end, the 6.7-inch tall, 20.4-ounce Obsbot packs a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot in 4K and supports HDR10 — a high dynamic range standard that covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020 color spaces for a total of 1.07 billion colors. There’s a 3.5 optical zoom lens onboard, along with a battery that delivers enough power for 150 minutes of video recording, plus a 3-axis motorized gimbal that taps AI to iron out jitters.

Image Credit: Remo Technology

The Obsbot Tail’s machine learning algorithms do more than smooth out pans and zooms. Driven by a power-efficient HiSilicon Hi3559A chip, they’re able to home in on subjects in low light, recognize gestures that trigger camera functions, and automatically frame shots of moving people. Alternatively, it can switch between one of six filming modes — including a mode that frames a person’s upper body.

For even greater creative freedom, there’s Remo’s remote-controlled wheeled accessory, which can autonomously follow a subject around or follow a preplanned route.

“We hope that with Obsbot Tail, people can enjoy the freedom of expressing their creativity through videos, without the hassle of getting help from others or having to endure the complex process of setting up or adjusting a camera,” Liu said.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced.