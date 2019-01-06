Long gone are the days when a white lab coat and an expensive lab were required in order to build awesome electronic gadgets. Now, anyone with a curious mind and a very modest budget can build anything from home automation systems to fully functional robots in the comfort of their own home, with minimal tools and education.

Nothing embodies this technological revolution like Arduino — an incredibly versatile open-source hardware and software platform that allows users to build an almost limitless number of electronics and robotics projects from scratch.

The Arduino Uno Ultimate Starter Kit & Course Bundle, which includes a powerful Vilros Uno computer board, will get you up and running with this exciting platform for just $51.99 — 85 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Whether you’re an experienced engineer or a complete electronics novice who’s never written a line of code in your life, this kit and instructional bundle will get you up to speed with the latest and greatest developments in the endlessly fascinating world of Arduino.

After a thorough introductory course that walks you through everything from basic engineering terminology to code, sensor libraries, circuits, and more, you’ll dive into a series of exciting hands-on projects that you can complete using both the included board and third-party add-ons.

You’ll learn how to run your first program using a combination of physical engineering and code, how to use LED’s and motion sensors to create a series of useful home automation systems, how to display information on an external screen using an LCD module, how to program a buzzing speaker, and much more.

Get the skills and tools you need to work with one of the most exciting personal electronics platforms around with the Arduino Uno Ultimate Starter Kit & Course Bundle while it’s 85 percent off at just $51.99.

