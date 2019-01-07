Samsung, following hot on the heels of rivals like LG, is betting big on robotics. Case in point: It today offered a sneak peek at its forthcoming robotics platforms in rapid succession, including Samsung Bot Care, a robot designed to check in on elderly patients, and Samsung Gem, a wearable exoskeleton.

The Seoul company’s roving Bot Care robot — a working prototype of which rolled out on stage during the keynote — can give health briefings and make sure a patient’s taken their medication, Samsung said. It’s also able to check basic vitals.

Bot Care is hardly the first robot designed for patient care.

Digital Robotics’ Moxi, for example, which debuted in pilot programs at hospitals in Texas last year, can use its hand to grab and store medical supplies and deliver them to nurses or doctors, reducing trips to the nursing room. It’s also able to track the gaze and head movements, and display a heart emoji or rainbow on its digital display when it’s “feeling” happy.

But the strength of Samsung’s device ecosystem — along with its existing partnerships with health systems such as St. Vincent’s Hosptial — could give it a leg up on the competition.

As for Samsung’s Bot Gems, it’s a wearable exoskeleton akin to LG’s CLOi SuitBot — a motorized suit that enables wearers to lift heavier heavy items with ease.

That’s not all Samsung previewed. Other products in Samsung’s autonomous machines portfolio include Samsung Bot Air, an air quality monitor for the home, and Samsung Bot Retail, an in-store assistant for brick-and-mortar locations.

“With its advances in AI and robotics, the company is harnessing its best assets to make a positive impact on society and shape a better world,” Samsung wrote in a press release.

Mum’s the word on how much any of Samsung’s robots cost, or when they’ll reach the commercial sector, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled.