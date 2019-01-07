Black Desert Online is coming to Xbox One on March 4. This will be the first time that the massively multiplayer online role-playing game will be available on a console.

Black Desert Online launched for PC in the U.S. in 2016. It has attracted over 10 million players on that platform, with a recent remastering of the campaign last August bringing in a surge of returning players. Expanding to consoles can open the game up to a larger audience. MMOs may not be the hot genre they once were in the 2000s, back when World of Warcraft’s massive success brought a lot of excitement, but they can still make money.

Xbox One has some MMOs on it, including The Elder Scrolls Online and Tera. Black Desert Online stands out with extensive character creation tools. It also has a dynamic weather system and a player housing system. As far as MMOs go, it may be the most impressive one when it comes to visuals.

The game had an open beta that started in November 2018. The normal version of the full release will cost $30. A Deluxe Version will cost $50, while the Ultimate Edition goes for $100. Those offer in-game items like pets, mounts, and even in-game currency. Ultimate Edition owners will get the earliest access to the game on March 1. Deluxe Edition owners will get in on March 2, while those who buy the normal version early can start playing a day early on March 3.

Unlike MMOs like World of Warcraft, you do not need to pay a monthly subscription to play Black Desert Online.