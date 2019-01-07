Mozilla announced today that its Firefox Reality VR browser will be the default browser on all HTC Vive headsets.

The internet company first unveiled the Firefox Reality VR browser last April, touting it as an easier way for manufacturers to integrate and adapt a browser into their headsets. At its launch in September, Firefox Reality was available for Oculus Go, Daydream, and HTC headsets via the Viveport store. Moving forward, it will be the default system browser for all Vive VR headsets.

The announcement coincided with a bunch of HTC VR announcements at CES in Las Vegas, including a new native eye-tracking toolset for the Vive Pro platform; a new subscription-based VR app service called Viveport Infinity; and a new standalone headset called Vive Cosmos.

Today’s news also comes a few months after Mozilla expanded Firefox Reality support beyond English and into seven new languages, including French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Japanese, and Korean.

While all the main VR headset makers already offer their own browsers, Mozilla is clearly pushing itself as the cross-platform standard in VR web browsing — becoming the default browser on HTC Vive headsets is a notable step in advancing Mozilla’s ambitions for Firefox in the burgeoning VR arena.

“Virtual reality is one example of how web browsing is evolving beyond our desktop and mobile screens,” noted Mozilla’s chief R&D officer Sean White. “Here at Mozilla, we are working hard to ensure these new platforms can deliver browsing experiences that provide users with the level of privacy, ease-of-use, and control that they have come to expect from Firefox.”