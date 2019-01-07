We’ve heard of foldable and bendable screens. But LG introduced its 65-inch OLED TV with a rollable screen at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. It’s called the LG Signature OLED TV R.

When the screen is down, or all rolled up inside the base, the TV screen isn’t visible at all. You can use the base to listen to music, as the base is a Dolby Atmos front-firing soundbar.

But the screen emerges from the base, and it’s pretty razor thin. As the screen edge ascends, the screen itself unrolls, rising up to the top so you can watch your shows. LG didn’t say how much it costs.

It’s clearly a luxury item for now, but it is a nice way to hide technology in your home. When you’re not using it, it’s just a nice-looking long box, sort of like a work of art. LG showed the rollable screen in years past, but this is the first time it has a product using it.

The TV has three different viewing options – Full View, Line View, and Zero View.

Full View delivers a large-screen viewing experience revealing the full extent of the contrast and depth. The AI picture and sound quality are powered by LG’s second-generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm. Users can use their normal voice to talk to the TV via Amazon Alexa, and it has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

With support for AirPlay 2, uses can play videos from iTunes and other video apps, music, photos and directly from their Apple devices to their. With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.

Line View allows the TV to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen. In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock, Frame, Mood, Music and Home Dashboard. Invoke Clock mode to check the time and weather at a glance or Frame mode to enjoy family photos shared from a smartphone or Mood mode to create a more relaxing atmosphere.

When in Zero View, all 65 inches of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is hidden from view, tucked away in the base. In Zero View, users can listen to music and other audio content which emanate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. It has brushed aluminum casing and a wool speaker cover designed by Kvadrat of Denmark.